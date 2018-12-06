Hundreds turned out last Saturday, December 1, for the city’s annual Mingle with Kris Kringle holiday celebration.

The day started off with the Jingle Bell Run (a fundraiser for the Cedar Springs Senior All Night Party). Then over 700 people attended the “Merry Grinch-mas” at the Cedar Springs Library, where the community was invited to “Whoville” to make Christmas tree ornaments, decorate cookies, make gifts and cards, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, have popcorn popped onsite by Mayor Gerry Hall and Amy, and join “Whos” Melissa Dubridge and Cassie Hall for a great show in “Whoville.” Cindy Karafa, leader of 4H Animal Junction, came with 27 volunteers and 500 sugar cookies to decorate. All but 3 cookies were claimed. The 4H students competed for “Best Gingerbread House” recognition. The Library gave away 4 prizes in a free raffle (the favorite prize was a LEGO Model Car, donated by City Manager Mike Womack).

The Library provided supplies to make lovely ornaments for home and the City Christmas Tree, a necklace for mom, a key chain for dad, letters to Santa and holiday coloring pages

Santa and Mrs. Claus flew from the North Pole to Cedar Springs just to bring good cheer to Cedar Springs families. They chatted with kids and parents for three and a half hours.

Following the library celebration, story time with Mrs. Claus at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more was a big hit with children and parents a like. Later, the Cedar Springs High School choir sang at the tree while the crowd awaited the arrival of Santa Claus, who was a wee bit late. Double K Farms and Animal Junction (and 4H) brought their animal friends (goats, rabbit, etc.) out to have fun with everyone. The live nativity was canceled due to the weather.

After the Santa parade and tree lighting, Santa greeted children in the American Legion Hall. While they waited, children were able to do crafts and other activities, and were provided free hot chocolate by the Women’s Auxillary.

This weekend will be the second weekend of the holiday celebration, with music and dance at the Kent Theater on Saturday and Sunday, and free carriage rides on Monday. See ad on page 20 for more details.