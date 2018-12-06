The Post recently traveled to the holy land of Israel with Rachel (Reed) Hunt and her husband, Joshua, of Martin. The couple spent five days on the escorted tour. They stayed in Tel Aviv, and in Ginosar, near Tiberius, on the Sea of Galilee.

They visited quite a few sites, including Pzfat, a city well known for art, and they went to a couple of art galleries there; they toured the Golan Heights, which used to belong to Syria; visited the the Mount of Beatitudes, where Jesus gave the Sermon on the Mount; visited Capernaum, where they saw the ruins of the Apostle Peter’s house and the synagogue next door where Jesus taught; and in Caesarea they saw the ruins of Herod’s palace and visited a winery.

In Jerusalem they visited the Holocaust museum and visited an Israeli museum where they saw the Dead Sea Scrolls. They toured the old city section of Jerusalem, where they saw the tomb of Schindler; visited the supposed site of King David’s tomb; visited the upper room where the last supper allegedly occurred before Jesus’ death; visited the Wailing Wall; and walked the Via De La Rosa which ended at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher. On their last day they floated in the Dead Sea, after covering themselves in a sticky muck, which washed off in the water, but left their skin feeling soft and smooth. They also visited Masada.

“One of our favorite things was going to Masada,” said Rachel. “But it really was enjoyable seeing all the sites and learning about the history with a group of people.”

Thanks so much, Rachel and Josh, for taking us with you!

