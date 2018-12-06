Do you know who these people are? Deputies are requesting assistance with identifying a male and a female person of interest in a larceny complaint which occurred at the Morley Depot (Marathon) in Morley, Michigan, Aetna Twp, Mecosta County on Monday, December 3, at approximately 3-3:30pm. Below are photos of the white male and female as well as the white Buick car they were driving. Anyone with any information should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff Office at 231-592-0150 and speak to Deputy John Bongard or a Detective.