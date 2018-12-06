web analytics

Categorized | News

Can you identify these people?

Posted on 06 December 2018. Tags: , , ,

   

Do you know who these people are? Deputies are requesting assistance with identifying a male and a female person of interest in a larceny complaint which occurred at the Morley Depot (Marathon) in Morley, Michigan, Aetna Twp, Mecosta County on Monday, December 3, at approximately 3-3:30pm. Below are photos of the white male and female as well as the white Buick car they were driving. Anyone with any information should contact the Mecosta County Sheriff Office at 231-592-0150 and speak to Deputy John Bongard or a Detective.

This post was written by:

- who has written 14751 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Cedar Car Co
Advertising Rates Brochure
Ensley Team Five Star Realty
Kent Theatre

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!