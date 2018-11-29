web analytics

Service runs in the family

Posted on 29 November 2018.

From left to right: Max Hoven (Air Force), Michael Hoven (Army), John Karafa (Army), Zachary Boorsma (Navy), Tracy (Perea) Beegan (Army), Rockford Beegan (Army), Terry Hoven (Army), Dan Hoven (Air Force).

Cindy Karafa recently sent us this photo that was taken at a family reunion. 

“There are three generations of family represented in this photo and three branches of the military,” said Karafa. “Mr. Max Hoven traveled from Nevada for this family reunion and Mr. and Mrs. Beegan traveled from Washington state. Dr. Tracy Beegan is a Captain in the United States Army and she is also a former Red Flannel Queen Court member. She and her husband are currently still in active duty in the military. Everyone represented here is from Cedar Springs. These are my hometown heroes!”

