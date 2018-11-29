Robert Hoover, age 84, of Greenville, formerly of Howard City, passed away November 22, 2018 at Metron of Greenville. He was born January 22, 1934 in Grand Rapids, the son of Raul and Gertrude (Potter) Hoover. During his working years he worked in the factory industry for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and never missing a grand kids ball game. He was a member of the Howard City VFW Post #3306 where he served for two years as commander. He also served as a volunteer fireman for 25 years, as a Keystone Cop in Cedar Springs for 41 years and as the grand marshal in 2009. In 1964 he married Eva Potter, who survives, also surviving are his children, Kathy (Scott) Poole of Howard City, Bob (Tammy) Hoover of Greenville; 5 grandchildren, Clinton & Tayler Hoover, Allisan (Edward) Rayes, Mike Hoover, Zachery & Rachael Hoover, Aaron Poole; 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a half brother, Ed, and a son, Clifford. Funeral services were held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Howard City VFW Post, Pastor Teri Cummins officiating with burial in the Reynolds Cemetery. The family greeted friends at the Heckman Funeral Home on Monday evening from 7-9 p.m. and prior to services at the VFW.

Arrangements by Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City