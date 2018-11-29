Dennis R. Verburg, age 68, of Sand Lake passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018 at his home. Dennis was born January 23, 1950 in Sand Lake, MI the son of Ervin and Donna (Adams) Verburg. He was a volunteer firefighter in Sand Lake for 25 years and a truck driver for over 20 years. Surviving are his wife, Cherry (Mosher) Verburg; daughter, Amy (Sam) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Hannah and Maya Slagel; mother, Donna Verburg; sister, Sharon Knapp; brothers, Richard and Bob Verburg; mother-in-law, Velda Mosher. He was preceded in death by his brother, Tom. There will be a visitation at the VFW in Sand Lake on Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sand Lake Fire Department.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home Cedar Springs.