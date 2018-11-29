Courtland Township man died on Friday evening, November 23, in a crash in Plainfield Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 11:16 p.m. near West River Drive and Samrick. The initial investigation revealed that a Ford F-350 pickup truck was traveling westbound on West River at a high rate of speed when it crossed over the eastbound lanes and struck a cement wall for the White Pine Trail bridge over West River.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. He was identified as Chadwick Perry Kogelschatz, 36, of Courtland Township.

Assisting at the scene was Plainfield Township Fire and Rescue, Rockford Police Department, and Rockford Ambulance.

It is unknown whether alcohol was involved. The crash is still under investigation.