Local family joins an international team of over 130 families funding innovative cancer research on Giving Tuesday.

On Giving Tuesday, November 27, Brison Ricker’s family will help honor the late teen’s memory with a virtual telethon to benefit Homerun Cure™ cancer research for children afflicted with brain cancer.

The Cedar Springs teen died on December 23, 2017, after a two-year struggle with a rare and deadly childhood brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Joining the ranks of over 130 families around the world, the Rickers will help not only raise awareness for Brison’s fight, but also help other families in the fight by funding critical research to provide cures for all cancers. An unprecedented event, The Cure Starts Now’s “100 Families Strong” online telethon plans to raise over $100,000 in just six hours and represents one of the largest grassroots and collaborative family efforts to benefit cancer research. Even before starting they have raised over $50,000 for new research.

Their cause will be featured online through Facebook with support from the local community, family and friends on Giving Tuesday—a nationwide event designed to refocus national social action after Black Friday and Cyber Monday on those causes that help others. Last year The Cure Starts Now raised over $50,000 through the combined effort of 25 families and provided the basis for the development of one new cancer research protocol to help children in the fight. You can donate and visit Brison’s page by visiting http://donate2csn.org/gt-BrisonR.

About The Cure Starts Now

The Cure Starts Now was started in honor of 6-year-old Elena Desserich, a Cincinnati girl who battled a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer known as DIPG. Today, The Cure Starts Now Foundation has nearly 40 locations in four countries and is the only cancer foundation dedicated to finding the Homerun Cure™ for cancer by focusing on one of the rarest, most aggressive forms of cancer. Believing in more than just awareness, The Cure Starts Now has funded over $12 million in cancer research, resulting in over 80 cutting edge research grants in 6 countries since 2007. Learn more about The Cure Starts Now and their mission to find the Homerun Cure for cancer at https://www.thecurestartsnow.org/.