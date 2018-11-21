Q: Why did the police arrest the turkey?
A: They suspected it of fowl play.
Q: Why did they let the turkey join the band?
A: Because he had the drumsticks
Q: What happened to the Pilgrim who was shot at by an Indian?
A: He had an arrow escape.
Q: What’s the best dance to do on Thanksgiving?
A: The turkey trot
Q: What kind of music did the Pilgrims like?
A: Plymouth Rock.
Q: Who is not hungry at Thanksgiving?
A: The turkey because he’s already stuffed!
Q: Why can’t you take a turkey to church?
A: Because they use such fowl language.
Q: How do you keep a turkey in suspense?
A: I’ll let you know next week.