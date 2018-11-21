OCTOBER 2018

Jaydon Moleski has been named the October Athlete of the Month for Boys Cross Country. He is the son of Christopher and Kelly Moleski. Jaydon was also named OK White First Team All-Conference, All-Region, All-Area, All State and Academic All-State. Coach Lacy comments:

“Jaydon had a banner season. There are very few runners or athletes in general that will ever accomplish everything that he did in one season. One of the hardest workers on the team and he deserves much praise for everything that he accomplished this season.”