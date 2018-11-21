Are you ready to have yourself a merry Christmas Cedar Springs-style? Come on out and experience a day of goodwill and cheer on Saturday, December 1, when the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce presents “Come Mingle with Kris Kringle.”

The day will run from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with various fun, family-friendly, events. The day starts with a Jingle Bell Fun run/walk. Registration at 9 a.m. and registration at 9:30 a.m. The event is a senior all night party fundraiser. Families can make and take Christmas ornaments and crafts at the Cedar Springs Library from 9-noon. You can also enjoy a story time with Mrs. Claus from 2-3 p.m. at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more. There will also be a meet and greet with Cedar Springs cheerleaders, a petting zoo, and caroling, all before the mini-parade that brings Santa to the corner of Main and Ash Street at about 4:30-4:45.

Following the parade will be a live nativity scene near the Christmas tree, and mingling with Kris Kringle at the American Legion Hall, where kids can meet Santa and write him a letter, and families can enjoy hot cocoa.

Bring the whole family out on Saturday, December 1, for a fun, community Christmas celebration! See page 9 for more info on this event in our Holiday Happenings and check out events in the surrounding areas well.