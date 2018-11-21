Cornelia – 2-Year-Old Female

Meet Cornelia! Cornelia came from a rough background and is very fearful. But she lights up when she is around other dogs. There are not many things better than devotion from a loyal dog, but we have to earn it. Dogs are resilient and deserve a happy life. She likely needs the help of an outgoing, friendly dog friend, but will make a great companion for someone who can relate to what she has overcome. If you are interested in Cornelia, please visit her at HSWM!

Ricky 1-Year-Old Male – Domestic Short Hair

Meet Ricky! Ricky is a goofy fella who loves to drink out of faucet and explore. He also enjoys being perched up high so he can observe his surroundings. We do not have a history of how he does with other animals. Ricky is currently in foster but is anxiously awaiting his new home. If you’re interested in adopting Ricky, please visit HSWM.

Humane Society of West Michigan is open Tuesday-Friday 12pm-7pm and Saturday-Sunday 11am-4pm.