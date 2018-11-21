Check out some of the fun, family activities going on in the area for the holiday season.

CEDAR SPRINGS

Dec. 1: The Cedar Springs area Chamber of Commerce presents Mingle with Kris Kringle from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The day starts with a Jingle Bell Fun run/walk. Registration at 9 a.m. and registration at 9:30 a.m. The event is a senior all night party fundraiser. Families can make and take Christmas ornaments and crafts at the Cedar Springs Library from 9-noon. You can also enjoy a story time with Mrs. Claus from 2-3 p.m. at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more. Hang ornaments and pictures with Red Hawk cheerleaders at 3 p.m. at the corner of Ash and Main Street where the downtown tree is; visit the petting barn and bake sale at 4 p.m. at Ash and Main; and at 4:15 p.m. there will be caroling at Ash and Main. The Kris Kringle parade will start at 4:30 p.m. from the corner of Maple and Main and travel to Main and Ash, where Santa will light the tree at 4:45 p.m.; and there will be a live nativity there at 4:45 p.m. Afterward walk over to the American Legion Hall where you can get photos with Kris Kringle, and write a letter to Santa and do a coloring activity while waiting. You can also purchase baked goods from the ladies auxiliary.

Dec. 4: 6th grade band concert Tuesday, December 4 at 7 p.m. in the Cedar Springs High School auditorium.

Dec. 6: 7th/8th grade band Winter Concert, Thursday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. in the Cedar Springs High auditorium.

Dec. 8: The 2018 Annual Kent Theatre Christmas Concert hosted by the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce from 3-5 p.m. Come out and have some holiday family fun. Admission tickets are $3 per person. This is a family friendly event that gives local talent the opportunity to perform live on stage and create holiday cheer.

Dec. 9: The 2018 Annual Kent Theatre Christmas Dance Extravaganza hosted by the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce (CSACOC) is scheduled for December 9 from 3-5 p.m. Come out and have some holiday family fun! Admission tickets are $3 per person. This is a family friendly event that gives local talent the opportunity to perform live on stage and create holiday cheer.

Dec. 10: A Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides Monday, Dec 10, from 5-8 p.m. This year the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce has a new addition to the “A Cedar Springs Christmas” event series: Christmas Carriage Rides with The Common and Gentry Carriage Co. There will be free hot chocolate and free carriage rides from the White Pine Trail Staging area to Main Street (via Maple Street) south to Ash Street, west to Second Street and back to the staging area.

Dec. 13: High school bands Winter Concert, Thursday, December 13 at 7:30 p.m. Cedar Springs High School auditorium.

Dec. 16: The Story of Christmas (music & drama) will be presented on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Come and see #JesusChangesEverything at Hillcrest Community Church of God, 5994 18 Mile Road, Cedar Springs, Mich.

For more info call 616.696.9333.

GREENVILLE

Dec. 7: Come join the fun in downtown Greenville on Friday, December 7. The Santa park party will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. at Lafayette park (210 S. Lafayette). Enjoy holiday treats, games, activities & holiday merriment, then watch while Santa magically lights the Christmas Tree at 5:45 p.m. The parade will start at 6:00 p.m. on Lafayette Street. You won’t want to miss out on all the fun!

HOWARD CITY

Dec. 1: Holiday Home Tour. Advance tickets $10.00. Tickets include a reception at the Timothy C. Hauenstein/Reynolds Township Library and drawing for door prizes from 4-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the library, The Edge Café, and Howard City Floral.

KENT CITY

Dec. 8: Wreath make and take from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at Howard Christensen Nature Center. Wreath: $10 Non-Members / $5 Members. Make and Take: $5 Non-Members / $3 Members. Make this year’s wreath with foraged cuttings and personalize it with trimmings. Everything supplied, including refreshments. While you enjoy your wreath making, let your children (5 and over), participate in holiday crafts. This event will be held at Camp Lily’s at 530 20 Mile Road.

ROCKFORD

Nov. 30: Join us for a ceremony to light up downtown Rockford for the Holiday Season at the Rockford Dam Overlook. This includes carols by the Rockford High School choir, a message of peace, and a final countdown to the flip of the switch to turn on all the lights! Free carriage rides will be available after the ceremony from 6:30-8:30pm at the Rotary Pavilion.

Dec. 1: Join us for the 75th Annual Santa Parade through Rockford. This parade is great entertainment for the whole family! Starting at 11 a.m. the floats and parade participants will go through downtown Rockford. After the parade, make sure to visit Santa in the Pavilion and enjoy a free carriage ride.

Dec. 5: Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town! Come see them at the Rotary Pavilion from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and a goody bag from Santa!

Dec. 6, 7, 12, 13: Presented by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, enjoy free Holiday Carriage Rides through town from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to see the holiday lights and decorated storefronts. These are first come, first served and will begin at the Rotary Pavilion.

Dec. 12: Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town! Come see them from 6-8 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion with their reindeer and some elf friends. Enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and a goody bag from Santa!

SAND LAKE

Nov. 25: Sand Lake Tree Lighting and Caroling. The Village Churches and Sand Lake Chamber invites you to come out on Sunday Nov 25th from 5:30-6:00 pm for a Caroling and Tree Lighting at the SE Corner of the Park. Special Music by Resurrection Lutheran Preschool. Come early for Children’s Games and Face Painting and Hot Dog Fund Raiser at Mary Queen of Apostles Hall beginning at 4:30 pm. Hot Dog Fund Raiser will be 4:30-7:30 pm. Proceeds go to United Methodist Hall Repair. #46,47b

Nov. 30: Live Indoor Nativity – Our Free Gift to You Friday Nov 30th 6:00-8:00 pm & Saturday Dec 1st 1:00-3:00 pm. Shepherds watching, Angles singing, Wise men searching and the Christ child. Live animals will greet you. Enjoy the refreshments & Stay as long as you like at the Sand Lake United Methodist Church. #46,47b

DEC. 8: Sand Lake Family Christmas Celebration. Join us at the Sand Lake VFW for a visit with Santa. Bring your camera for photos with our favorite jolly guy! Make crafts to celebrate the season and enjoy cookies and cocoa. For families. Saturday, December 8, 9:30–11:30 a.m. at the Sand Lake VFW.

Dec. 14: Christmas Bake Sale at Independent Bank Sand Lake on Friday, Dec. 14, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Homemade goodies for your Christmas gatherings or just for your sweet tooth. Offered by Sand Lake United Methodist Women.

Dec. 15: Gingerbread Lane at the Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library. Jump into the holiday spirit with some family-friendly festivities. Listen to season music while each child builds their own simple gingerbread house. Registration required.

SPARTA

Dec. 4: Santa Party 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Maddie LaRoue’s. Crafts, snacks, and visit Santa.

Dec. 8: Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the Sparta Library, 80 N. Union, from 10-11:30 a.m. Cookie decorating, a craft, and take your own photos with Santa.

Dec. 15: Santa in the Santa House, 80 N. Union. 10:30 a.m. until noon. Bring your own camera. Trolley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: Santa in the Santa House, 80 N. Union. 5-7 p.m. Bring your own camera. Trolley from 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 21-23: Living Nativity at Ballard Church of Christ from 7-8 p.m.

Dec. 22: Santa in the Santa House, 80 N. Union. 10:30 a.m. Bring your own camera.

SPENCER TOWNSHIP

Dec. 13: Gingerbread Lane at the Spencer Township Library. Jump into the holiday spirit with some family-friendly festivities. Listen to season music while each child builds their own simple gingerbread house. Registration required.

Dec. 20: Ready for Reindeer at the Spencer Township Library. Traveling all the way from the North Pole (via Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farms), live reindeer will visit the library. Dress warmly and don’t forget the camera.