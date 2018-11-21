The Cedar Springs Chamber of Commerce would like to bring a little more hometown charm to our community this Christmas season. They are looking for businesses, organizations and individuals to compete in their “Cedar Springs Christmas Decorating Competition.”

“We are looking for creative people to make Cedar Springs beautiful this Christmas Season,” said Chamber president Perry Hopkins.

You can decorate a storefront, a church, a home, or any building within the 49319 zip code area. The fee to enter is $20. To sign up, email Perry Hopkins with subject line “Cedar Springs Christmas Decorating Competition” at csacocpresident@gmail.com and include contact name, business/family/ organization name), phone number, a picture of your decorated business/building/home and a signed copy of the form, which you can find at https://www.facebook.com/events/265859090797202/?active_tab=discussion. The CSACoC Treasurer will send you an electronic invoice after they receive your emailed application. You can also sign up at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more… located at 90 N Main St. He will have some forms on hand. The $20 entrance fee must be received for your application to be accepted.

A Survey Monkey link with list of participants will be posted December 3. Residents can then vote in an online poll and also paper ballots will be accepted at the Maple Street Staging Area during the “A Cedar Springs Christmas Carriage Rides” on Monday December 10, from 5p.m. to 8:00p.m. Results will be broadcast on the CSACoC Facebook page and the winners notified. Once the online poll is established each participant will be given that information so that they can post a request for the public’s vote.

Awards will be given to the best decorated building/business/home as determined by the winner of the Community Poll (determined by most votes received between the online and paper voting).

Funds collected as part of this contest will be used for the purchase of any awards and the remainder shall be split 50 percent donated to local charity of winner’s choice and 50 percent going towards the lights needed for decorating the trees along Main Street in 2019.