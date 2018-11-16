Dear Community,

This summer has been especially hard on our DPW workers. While there are always the day to day operations, they have had to deal with a lot of extra work while being short-handed. They have also had to handle emergencies that most of us aren’t often aware of, without complaint.

The sidewalk construction project has demanded a lot of time from our Supervisor, Bill. The leaf vacuum broke down and the sidewalk project has run over into the fall making leaf pick-up even more difficult. Our DPW workers do a great job for us, they work hard every day so if you see them out and about give them a wave and a kind word to let them know you appreciate what they do for our community. Make someone’s day today!

Kathy A. Bremmer