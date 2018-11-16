By Judy Reed

A car struck a Cedar Springs Middle School student attempting to cross the street earlier this week.

According to Sgt. Todd Probst, with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on Tuesday, November 13, about 7 a.m. He said a 13-year-old girl was on the edge of the road on Northland Drive, about 20 feet south of Beckett Blvd (at Northland Estates), when she stepped into the roadway to cross to the Middle School and was hit by the front passenger side of a vehicle traveling southbound on Northland.

The impact sent her flying into the air, and she landed on her hip, but reportedly had no visible injuries. She did complain of some hip pain and was privately transported to the hospital by her parents.

A bus driver nearby called the accident into dispatch. The driver of the car that hit her, a 16-year-old male, stopped at the scene. The driver of the vehicle following that car also stopped and was a witness at the scene. “From what the driver told us and what the driver of the vehicle following told us, it does not sound like speed was a factor,” said Probst. “The driver was not at fault.” He added that the flashers on the speed limit signs were flashing at the time showing the speed limit was 40 mph.

Some students may have seen the accident. “My daughter said that she heard a thud and turned and saw her friend lying in the grass across from the school,” a parent told the Post.

School Superintendent Scott Smith sent out an email to parents who had students on bus #7156 and may have seen the accident. He explained the 7th grader was struck while attempting to cross Northland Drive and transported by her parents to the hospital. “Staff members and counselors were available throughout the day today to support students as needed at Red Hawk as well as the Middle and High Schools. If you find that your daughter/son needs additional support to process the events of this morning, please reach out to her/his Principal.

“We are thankful that the student was not seriously injured in the accident. We are also grateful for the members of our community who assisted at the scene until the first responders arrived. We appreciate the efforts of the first responders, the bus driver, and members of the Cedar Springs team this morning.

“Student safety is always our priority. We will assess this situation to see if there is anything we can do to improve safety measures for our students as they make their way to and from school,” Smith said.

Sgt. Probst said that the City and the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are going to look into that area near the Middle School also to see if there’s anything that can be done.