Solon firefighters gain life saving award

Posted on 16 November 2018.

Pictured from L to R: Lance Corey, KCEMS Medical Control Authority Systems Administrator; and Solon firefighters Nick Grady and John Elliott.
Courtesy photo

Solon Firefighters Nick Grady and John Elliott were awarded the Kent County Emergency Medical Services (KCEMS) Life Saving Award at the Solon Township Board Meeting on November 13, 2018. Lance Corey, the KCEMS Medical Control Authority Systems Administrator, presented the award. 

The firefighters responded to a medical call of a person in cardiac arrest on June 2, in Solon Township, and helped save the patient’s life.

“The award is meant to recognize the efforts of these firefighters, in partnership with Rockford Ambulance, for successfully converting a person in cardiac arrest (no pulse, no respirations) to a patient with a life-sustaining rhythm (Return of Spontaneous Circulation),” explained Solon Fire Chief Jeff Drake. “Days later this patient was discharged from the hospital with a favorable outcome.” 

Congratulations to firefighters Grady and Elliott!

