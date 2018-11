December 9, 1955 – November 22, 2012

Today, like many other days

brings special thoughts of you

of happy times we shared

and caring things you used to do

And once more it’s a reminder

that life’s road is sometimes rough

because the time we shared

just wasn’t long enough

For you were someone special

who was thought so highly of

who’ll always be remembered

with affection, warmth and love

In Loving Memory

Sharon, Heather & Lindsay