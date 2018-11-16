web analytics

Cedar Springs student wins national award

Pictured L to R: American Legion Unit #287 Education Chairman Mary Anne Yuncker, David Vernon, Jasmine Fankhauser, Rachel Vernon, and Deborah Chambers, 2017-2018 Unit President. Not pictured is Unit Poppy Chairman last year LoraLee Nauta.

Congratulations to Jasmine Fankhauser for winning a National award for the best poppy poster in the Poppy Poster contest sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. Ms. Vickie Burke was the art teacher who encouraged her class to enter the contest. Jasmine followed the guidelines and won at the local, district and state levels before winning the National award. 

Her poster was featured at the American Legion Auxiliary National Convention in Minneapolis, Minn. in August. She was presented her certificates and a $50.00 prize for her outstanding talent at a ceremony on November 8. “We hope to have even more entries next year,” said Mary Anne Yunker, Education Chairman for American Legion Unit #287.

