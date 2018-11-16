By Judy Reed

Cedar Springs Public Schools will be making some safety improvements thanks to a $478,713 matching grant they recently were awarded from the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division.

Under the conditions of the grant, the school will be reimbursed for 75 percent of an upcoming $638,284 project. The school will pay the other 25 percent ($159, 571). According to Cedar Springs School Superintendent Scott Smith, the money will come out of either their general fund, or the building and site sinking fund.

The grant will help fund the following projects: building access controls; exterior doors and frames; electronic door strikes; a public address system; and a Bluepoint Rapid Emergency Response System. They have until next September to complete the projects, and Smith said they would start on them as soon as possible.

“Words cannot express the degree of appreciation Cedar Springs Public Schools has for the efforts of Ken Simon, Deputy Tom McCutcheon, and Jeff Malloch in making this happen for our community,” said Smith.

The grant was part of $25 million in grants awarded by the MSP to purchase equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff across Michigan.

“These grants are part of the proactive approach the state is taking to help prevent tragedies in our schools and provide for the safe learning environment that our kids need and deserve,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “A multifaceted approach is necessary to keep our schools safe and these grants are a component of the comprehensive effort to keep Michigan school children safe.”

Grants were given to 114 public school districts, 42 non-public schools, 22 public charter schools, and 10 Intermediate School Districts / Regional Education Services.

Over $69 million in requests were included in 407 applications submitted. A committee that included representatives from the MSP, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, school security personnel and the Executive Office of the Governor reviewed the grant applications.

“The Competitive School Safety Grant Program will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve school safety and security.”