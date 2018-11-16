Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) announced Academy Night for Third District high school students interested in learning more about the U.S. service academies. Academy Night is scheduled for Monday, November 19, 2018, in the Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library.

Representatives from the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy will provide information about the academies and the application process. The offices of Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters also will be available to answer questions.

Admission to the academies, except for the Coast Guard Academy, requires a nomination from the vice president, a U.S. senator, or a U.S. representative. Students typically begin the admissions process in the spring of their junior year of high school.

More information about the academy nomination process can be found at amash.house.gov.