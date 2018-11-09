Last week the Post wrote a story on a special meeting by the City of Cedar Springs concerning an ordinance on marihuana. And no, we weren’t tokin’, smokin’, smellin’ or eatin’ the stuff when we used that term, though quite a few readers felt it was a typo. It was not. We used it in that way because it refers to ordinances under Michigan law, and that is the way Michigan law spells it. According to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), it dates back to the spelling that was chosen for the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937. Many organizations still use this spelling. Marijuana with a “j” did not come about until much later. Either way is acceptable. Or, you can just write it as cannabis (the original name), or weed, pot, bud, Mary Jane, or whatever you like to call the green stuff that gets you high with a little help from your friends. And I don’t mean grass. Or maybe I do!