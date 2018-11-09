Duane Clyde Westervelt, age 79, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, November 4, 2018. He was born November 13, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the son of Wayne and Luella Westervelt. Duane was raised on the family farm with his brothers and sisters, graduating from Howard City High School in 1958. He then served his country in the United States Air Force, from March 1959 to March 1965; as a weapons bomb air mechanic in Sidi Slimane Morocco Africa. After his discharge, Duane became an employee of Kelvinator in Grand Rapids retiring when their doors closed in 1981. Loving to travel, he changed careers and began driving over the road for A&M Trucking; soon becoming an owner/operator of his own rig until his retirement in 1998. He shared many stories of his truck driving days and how there were only a few states he had not driven through. During his life Duane enjoyed raising and riding registered pinto horses and was active with them in the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Posse. He was an avid hunter; owning and training many beagles and coon hounds. He shared this passion with his nephew Jerry Westervelt who carries on this legacy. Duane also spent many hours with friends and family fishing the local lakes. Duane moved to Coral in 2013 and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease shortly after. His nieces, Kristy Stevenson and Bethany Ehlert, cared for him during this time and shared many adventures as he fought this dreadful disease. Playing cards, putting together puzzles and watching his favorite John Wayne westerns were activities they enjoyed together. Duane was a past member of the First Baptist Church of Howard City and later attended Pierson Bible Church. He loved singing and listening to the old-fashioned hymns. Duane will be forever remembered and missed by his sisters; Mary (John) Buckley of Morley and JoAnn Bajema of Lynden, Washington. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and his good friend Steve Atwood. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Nancy Misner Westervelt, parents; Wayne and Luella Westervelt, sister; Barbara Jean Westervelt and brother; Larry Westervelt.

A celebration of Duane’s life will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Pierson Bible Church at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Wallace officiating. Burial will immediately follow at the Sand Lake Cemetery with a luncheon afterward in the church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Envelopes will be available at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding where funeral care has been entrusted or at the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Pierson Bible Church. To share a message of condolence, light a candle or order flowers please visit the website of the funeral home www.jffh.com.

