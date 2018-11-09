For the first time in 17 years, the Cedar Springs Red Hawks Varsity Football team brought home the District championship title after defeating the Mount Pleasant Oilers 44-14 in Mount Pleasant last Friday, November 2. The Red Hawks are the Division 3, District 1 champions, and will take on the Muskegon Big Reds this Friday, November 9 at Grand Haven High School, in a bid to become regional champions. For more info on last Friday’s game click here.

The last time Cedar Springs faced Muskegon was in 2014, when the two teams played for the district championship, and Muskegon won 27-14.

The only other time Cedar Springs won a district title was in 2000. That team also won the regional title, and went to play in the semi-final game, where they lost to Coopersville.

Be sure to come out and cheer on the Red Hawks Friday night, November 9, at Grand Haven High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets ahead of time at the Cedar Springs High School athletic office on Thursday and Friday until 3 p.m.