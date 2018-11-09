This weekend only!

The Radium Girls is a phenomenal drama that depicts the mistakes of the past. Picture this: the Roaring 20’s, the stock market is booming, people are dancing and enjoying themselves; however, along with the booming economy, World War I is looming over their heads. The women sit at their bench, painting watch faces for the military men, with radium paint. Their brushes going from the glowing paint, to the dials, and to their lips. The mistakes of large businessmen, the poisoning of young girls, and the daily struggle of life in the 1920’s are seen through the performance.

The students here have been working persistently, trying to make this performance absolutely perfect. They’re traveling back in time, presenting to you all what happened during the war, what life was like at that time, and how they dealt with their problems. Of course, all parts of our history cater mistakes. And the Roaring 20’s, as wonderful as it was, holds its own misfortunes. The students show you all a darker part in our history. But what’s a show without its audience? Come support the cast, and take a step back into the past.

Shows are Thursday night (11/8) at 7:00 p.m., Saturday (11/10) at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. There is NO Friday night show due to the football playoffs, so they added a Saturday matinee. Please support this group as they have sacrificed so much during the last 2 months. Tickets are only $7.00 and can be purchased at the door or online through the link on www.hprodcshs.com.