The Cedar Springs City Council held a special meeting last week to discuss and hear the first reading on an ordinance that would opt the City out of allowing commercial or non-profit businesses to sell cannabis in the City if the statewide proposal to legalize it passed. Since it did pass, the second reading will occur tonight, November 8, at their regular meeting at 7 p.m., and the Council will have the opportunity to vote on it in their consent agenda.

“The City is worried about the potential for the City to be inundated with marihuana businesses before the State can issue regulations,” City Manager Mike Womack told the Post last week. “I think most cities are going to take a wait and see attitude due to how much time the State took in implementing the medical dispensary rules. I should emphasize that this ordinance is not necessarily indicative of the City or City Council’s long term intent on whether marihuana facilities will be permitted in the City or not.”