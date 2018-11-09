On November 1, 2018, there was great sadness and anguish on earth, while in heaven there was a joyous homecoming as Cindy George was greeted by family and friends as she received her angel wings and entered into her eternal glory at the foot stool of her heavenly Father. For those of us left behind, there is great sadness as we say farewell to our friend and sister, but we are conforted in the knowledge that she suffers no more and has been warmly received in heaven. Cindy was born on January 31, 1957 to Eugene (Red) and June George in Bedford, Indiana. She was born with flaming red hair, just like her Daddy whom she never knew as he passed away shortly after her 1st birthday. Cindy graduated from Cedar Springs High School where she was a star basketball player. She attended Grand Rapids Community College and Western Michigan University where she continued to exhibit her basketball prowess. Cindy had a lifelong love of softball as well, have played on the Metro Merchants softball team and was an avid golfer. In 2017, Cindy retired from the State of Michigan after a career spanning over 30 years with the Department of Corrections and Family Services. Her long-anticipated retirement plans were upended when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Cindy was a fighter and fought the good fight to the very end. Cindy was a blessing to all of us fortunate enough to call her our friend. She displayed rare courage and grace in her fight against her insidious disease and as a champion for LBGT rights. She defended those least able to defend themselves and was a special blessing to her niece with special needs, Alyssa Knapp. Cindy is sadly missed by her siblings, Mark (Robin) Lester, Pam (Doug) Middleton, Joe (Maria) Lester, Ruth (Jeff) Scott, and Kathryn (Chuck) Gladen; stepfather, Ron Baron; plus many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind special friends, Lorie Norden, Connie Berles, Dorothe Rhodes, Norma Colborn, Sally Grayvold, Lucretia Gomez, and all her friends at Reconciliation Metropolitan Community Church. Cindy will be sorely missed by her best buddy, Toby, her Boston Terrier. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, June Baron and Eugene George; stepfather Jack Lester, and special niece Autumn Neyome. There will be a memorial for Cindy on Sunday, November 11th at 2 p.m at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 3950 Leonard St., Walker, MI. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donating to the following charities in Cindy’s memory: Pancreatic Cancer Network at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or online at www.pancan.org; 5P-Society at P.O. Box 268, Lakewood, CA 90714 or online at www.fivepminus.org; Reconciliation Metropolitan Community Church, P.O. Box 68852, Grand Rapids, MI 49516.