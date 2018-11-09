Solon voters say no to two-acre minimum

By Judy Reed

Voters in Cedar Springs narrowly approved a $3 million bond proposal to build a new fire station by a margin of 19 votes. The vote was 524 in favor, and 509 against.

The current fire station on W. Maple Street was built 38 years ago, and no longer meets code. The new facility has been designed to last 50 years.

The 15-year bond will be 3.455363 mills the first year, and an average of 3.4290 mills thereafter. For someone with a home that has a taxable value of $50,000, that equates to about $172 more per year, or just under $15 per month. And, if the taxable values in Cedar Springs go up, the millage rate will go down.

The total cost of the fire station is estimated at $2,991,741. That includes $2,136,958 in building and site prep; engineering and testing of $320,544; and $534,240 for contingencies.

In Solon Township, voters said no to a 2-acre minimum lot size in the AR-2 low-density residential district. The vote was 1,397 No, and 1,141 Yes. The township board passed the ordinance in the spring to control growth in the township, but citizens who disagreed with the ordinance created a petition to get it on the ballot. Under the plan, AR-1 areas would’ve had a one-acre minimum, and AR-2 a two-acre minimum.

Kent County voters adopted the Ready by Five proposal by a vote of 150,605 to 115,090. By voting yes, voters approved a levy .25 mill, or 25 cents of every $1,000 of taxable value on real and personal property for 208-204 t0 provide planning, evaluating, and provide early childhood development services to persons up to age 5 and their parents. It will provide health and developmental screenings for all children under age 5, as well as support for parents, and increased access to high-quality learning experiences.

Statewide, voters approved proposals to legalize marijuana, create a commission to handle redistricting, and a voting policies initiative that would allow voters to register the same day they vote; register online; get an absentee ballot without giving a reason; and do straight party voting.