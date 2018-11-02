web analytics

RICHARD JAMES HOEKSTRA

Richard James Hoekstra, of Grant, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 at home at the age of 88. He was born to Garrit and Ora (Sawtells) Hoekstra May 3, 1930. Richard served his flag and country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He is survived by his children, Gary Hoekstra, Alan Hoekstra, Nancy (Keith) Ruiter, Roxanne Cole, Kandy Kukla, Harry Kukla and Teresa Kukla; 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Char) Hoekstra. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Murlean and Mary; brother, Gerald Hoekstra; sisters, Waneda and Betty and son, Rick (Stosh) Kukla. There will be a time of visitation with family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, November 2, 2018 at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe St., Rockford, MI 49341. Military Service at 3 p.m.

