The Cedar Springs Public Library invites you to join in a festive holiday event that will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The library will be honoring our local artist and treasure Marge Clark with a holiday display of counted cross-stitch. Marge will be at the library to greet everyone during this time. Along with honoring Marge there will be a cross-stitch demonstration by our local seamstresses Pat Capek and Dorothy Bishop. And best of all there will be refreshments!

We hope that you will be able to join us for this unique holiday kick-off celebration. Two of Marge’s works are already on display in the library near the fireplace. Don’t forget to check them out. See you then!