By Judy Reed

What would it mean to you to have a second chance to make things right? To make up for something you did wrong? What might it mean to a teenager who thinks he or she has ruined her life? 2nd Chance School invites the community to a special screening of the Christian movie “A Second Chance,” on 810 17 Mile Road on Sunday, November 11, at 6 p.m.

The Post reported last summer about how Ron and Patti Silverman, founders of 2nd Chance School, are passionate about teaching kids respect through working with horses, and giving teen offenders a second chance to go back to school to earn their GED’s and become productive members of society. To that end, they founded 2nd Chance School several years ago. But they are still doing fundraising to be able to build a barn for the horses to get kids in the classroom.

Earlier this week, Steve Campbell, formerly of Sparta, and who now lives in Big Rapids, happened to be driving down 17 Mile Road and saw the 2nd Chance School sign. Campbell is a full-time electrician and part-time actor. He was intrigued by the sign because the most recent movie he appeared in was also called “A Second Chance.” The movie involves three teen girls, all from single parent homes and from the wrong side of the tracks, who commit numerous crimes against an elderly woman. But when they face a tough family court judge, their punishment doesn’t seem to fit their crimes. The movie received the Gold Award at the 2018 Christian Family Film Festival.

“I drove by the 2nd Chance Corp.org worship building and thought how cool it was that they used pretty much the same name as our movie,” said Campbell. “So I did a u-turn and went back and looked at the website on the sign out front and called Ron Silverman to see if their worship facility was still up and running and asked what it was exactly he did there. I was amazed that his ministry deals with kids who have run into trouble of various kinds and who perform community service, and was almost spot-on to the focus group we wanted to reach.

“Besides the names being so coincidentally close it was as if this movie had been written for this organization though we never knew about their existence before now,” he added. “I believe that whether it be children or even adults, anyone who is messed up and made mistakes and feel like they are beyond forgiveness, we are all in need of a Second Chance and this movie epitomizes what this organization stands for and can reach a lot of people.”

Silverman was also amazed and felt the movie would be a perfect fit for them to show. “It’s a God-thing,” he said.

They will hold the event during their weekly Cowboy church time of 6 p.m. Instead of music, they will have Campbell there to give a brief talk, and show the movie. A freewill offering will be taken after the movie. Refreshments will also be available to purchase. Movie-goers can also register to win a free copy of the dvd autographed by the three girls starring in the movie.

Campbell has been in several productions, both secular and Christian, credited and uncredited. The Post featured him in 2011 when he was part of the crew of “Perfectly Prudence,” a Hallmark Channel movie with Jane Seymour and Joe Lando that filmed in Ada. In “A Second Chance,” he plays the father of one of the teen juvenile offenders.

He said he’s happy to be bringing a movie back to his original hometown area. “We already had a showing up in Big Rapids but I have felt a need to show it in other places to reach different communities. I’m glad to be able show it there,” he said.