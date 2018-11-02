By Chloe Boomgaard Cedar Springs FFA Reporter

There is nothing more fun than some healthy competition and games revolving around agriculture! On Monday September 10th the Cedar Springs FFA chapter held Agriculture olympics where the members participate in many different games, including sack race, hay bale hurdles, holey bucket race, sweet corn bobbing, round bale roll, pitchfork javelin, and tug of war. Thirty three high school FFA members were in atttedance along with two of Michigan FFA state officers. Kyle McFarren the Region five state Vice President and Raegan Gembarski the state Secretary joined in the fun.

Members started off the night with pitchfork javelin where there were a large number of members competing. Zack Cardinal, Kyle McFarren, and Nolan Hall came out on top with the longest throws. After the winners were crowned, hay bale hurdles got started. The members got to run the hurdles race once with their best efforts to achieve the fastest time hurdling stacks of hay, but only three were crowned John Fisk, Nolan Hall, and Trevor Johnston.

The round bale roll went to whoever rolled the round bale the farthest in thirty seconds wins. Kaleb Colby, Garret Migoski, and Dylan McConnon were able to push the round bale the furthest in the time they were given. The Holy Bucket race was an fun activity each student was given a half full bucket of water but the bucket had holes drilled in the bottom and the first member to get the most water in their bucket at the other end of the field wins. Wyatt Fisk took first, Carly Dunham took second, and Melody Hughes finished third.

For sweet corn bobbing members placed in a large tote cold water and sweet corn each student was given 30 seconds to get the most corn out of the tub. Gideon McConnon took first, Kaleb Colby took second, and John Fisk took third. Congrats to all of othe winners and the officer team would just want to thank everyone that came out to participate in our games.

In further news members organized a fundraiser at the new Culvers restaurant, a Harvest Day/ corn maze for all the 2nd grade students, the FFA PALS program, and the Big Buck Contest. Watch for future news on these and others!