A trick or treating event in the Village of Sheridan ended in tragedy Wednesday night, October 31, when an 8-year-old child fell off a trailer and was run over.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Lakeview are investigating the accident. According to police, the vehicle involved was a 1949 small farm tractor pulling an aluminum trailer with seats built into it. The tractor and trailer were being used to take kids from the Sheridan area trick or treating within the village. The child fell from the trailer and was run over by the trailer wheels. Witnesses indicated the tractor was going at a slow rate of speed at the time the child fell off.

Immediate first aid was provided at the scene from first responders who were present. The victim was transported to Sheridan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the child and driver are not being released at this time so the family can make notifications to relatives.

The accident is still under investigation. Montcalm County EMS, Sheridan Fire Department, and the Montcalm Sheriff Department and Victims advocate all assisted at the scene.