Meeting to be held Thursday, Nov. 1, at CS Public Library 6 p.m.

by Judy Reed

The City of Cedar Springs will hold a special meeting on Thursday, November 1, at the Cedar Springs Public Library at 6 p.m. to discuss an amendment to the ordinance on marihuana facilities and establishments in the City.

According to City Manager Mike Womack, this special meeting on November 1 is for the City Council to do a first reading of this proposed Marihuana Ordinance, which would forbid commercial marihuana facilities or establishments from opening in the City. The City would then seek to approve that ordinance at the November 8th regular meeting if Proposal 1 is passed by Michigan voters next week.

“If the state-wide voters approve of ballot proposal 1 on November 6, the City is worried about the potential for the City to be inundated with marihuana businesses before the State can issue regulations,” said Womack. “I think most cities are going to take a wait and see attitude due to how much time the State took in implementing the medical dispensary rules. I should emphasize that this ordinance is not necessarily indicative of the City or City Council’s long term intent on whether marihuana facilities will be permitted in the City or not.”

He said that this local ordinance only affects whether a commercial marihuana business could open in the City and would not affect any other rights granted to individuals under the proposal.

There are two parts to the ordinance, and while the Chapter 4 part can be passed at the November 8 meeting but the Chapter 40 ordinance must hold a public hearing with a 15-day notice period.

The other business that may come up at the special meeting is an intent for the City to obtain a bond to extend city and water service on West Street for a potential business park. Matching grants will come available in early January and the City will need to be able to come up with their part of the grant.

The special meeting is being held at the Cedar Springs Public Library instead of City Hall because the carpeting is currently being replaced in the City Chambers.