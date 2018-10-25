Pastor Inge Whittemore

East Nelson UMC

9024 18 Mile Road, Cedar Springs

May the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be pleasing to you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer (Psalm 19:14 NLT).

Many pastors recite this particular scripture prior to giving their message (sermon/homily). It is a reminder that there is a very significant burden upon us to speak and share the gospel in a way that is pleasing to the Lord. I am also reminded that these words were written by David for the choir master. They were sung at the end of a beautiful song that begins with the words:

The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship.

Day after day they continue to speak; night after night they make him known (Psalm 19 1-2 NLT).

This Psalm is for each of us to hold in our hearts because it reminds us of how words have more power than we appreciate. Even the heavens speak words of beauty! We all talk and converse and many of us are on social media, too. What we type is also the words and meditations of our hearts and our audience is as vast as the whole world now. Words have immense power to build up or tear down, comfort or belittle, help or harm. Our words reflect who and whose we are. Are the words we say AND type pleasing to the Lord? How can we be intentional about reflecting God’s love and the Good News through the words and meditations of our hearts in social media?

If God was on Facebook would he click on “LIKE” for your posts? Yet, God doesn’t just “like,” He loves and His love is so much more than any of us could ever imagine. With that kind of love given freely and generously we are called to live out our lives in a manner that honors God.

Are our posts kind, helpful, inspiring, necessary and truthful? Forwarding things “as is” without fact checking or not watching a video through to the end before sharing may not represent ourselves well. How awful might it be if we were to share an article that turns out to be hoax or a lie. Would it not be better to respond to posts with grace, mercy and love? “How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, “Your God reigns!” (Isaiah 52:7 NLT)

King Solomon, a very wise man, said, My child, if your heart is wise, my own heart will rejoice! Everything in me will celebrate when you speak what is right.

(Proverbs 23:15 NLT).

So let’s put God first in everything we do including social media. What better way to show how God loves us than to love one another even in this way?