Two Cedar Springs athletic teams made history last week when they captured their first ever OK White conference championships. Both the Varsity football and boys cross country teams have won championships in the past, but this is the first in the OK White, which they’ve been a member of since 2016. Way to go! For more details, see stories here.

COMMUNITY TAILGATE: The football team will host Gaylord this Friday, October 26, in a pre-district game at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to a community tailgate in the Cedar Springs High School parking lot from 4 p.m. until game time. Lots of fun planned: music/DJ, balloon artist, contests, lawn games, cheap hot dogs (50 cents or $1 with chips) and free waters. Or bring your own food and snacks! Cheerleaders and band will be there as well. Be sure to wear all black—it’s a black out game!