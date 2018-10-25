It’s time once again for the annual Halloween Spooktacular on October 31 in Cedar Springs, and that means lots of witches, goblins, zombies, superheroes, and more will be traveling up and down Main Street to treats from the businesses. Trick or treating at downtown businesses will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. and residential trick or treating is from 5-8 p.m. See more Halloween activities on page 7.

You may have also noticed that some of the flowerpots downtown have been decorated. The DDA worked with the Chamber to put together the Decorate a Pot contest that you now see lining Main St. Trick or Treaters will get a chance to vote for their favorite decoration and the money collected for the entry fee from the decorators will go to the charity of the winner’s choice. While you are out trick or treating take a minute to vote for you favorite either by paper ballot at City Hall or online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LFHX7SG.