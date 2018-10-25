The Cedar Springs Class of 1971 gathered in honor of their 47th year since graduation and titled it their “Medicare Coming Out” celebration. The graduates met at the Cedar Springs Community Library on Saturday, October 13 from 5 to 9 PM where they enjoyed a delicious buffet and fellowship.

Librarian Donna Clark was on hand to give a personal tour of the library along with some library history. Donna is also a sister-in-law to class member Kim Hough. Donna inspired the group to purchase a brick in tribute to the Class 1971 with classmate Kris Reyburn offering to fund it.

Cedar Springs High School graduate and City Councilor Rose Powell provided an update on the Community Building Development Team, City Happenings, and the Veteran’s Tribute, which she is chairing in partnership with the American Legion.

Mark Lester, graduate and published author, challenged classmates to write a brief life story. To date, only one classmate, Bugle Editor Tom Noreen, has completed this challenge but promises for more stories by the next reunion were made.

A moment of remembrance was held for the 27 classmates who have passed on since graduation. Letters and photos from classmates not able to attend were shared along a display of high school and past reunion photos.

A classmate directory was provided so all can stay in touch with each other. Paula Newland-Brink has established and provides updates through a Class of 71 Facebook page.

Out of the class of 124 graduates, 21 were present at either the library or at the Cedar Springs Brewing Co. following the library gathering.

The Class of 71 will continue to meet every other year as they have done for the past several years. Steve Fisk will be having a “reunion planning meeting” sometime in 2019. Then, in 2021 they will have the honor of joining the 50+ Year Graduates who gather each summer in CSHS cafeteria.