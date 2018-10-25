The Gala scheduled for October 20, by the Community Building Development Team (CBDT) was recently postponed. Unfortunately, mailing providers temporarily lost the invitations, delaying the opportunity for invitees to make room in their schedules and to RSVP. Additionally, as often happens, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) delayed approval for the placement of the amphitheater until two weeks ago. The CBDT Board had set the date for the Gala believing at least the foundation and base of the amphitheater would be in place by Red Flannel Day and the Gala would be an opportunity to celebrate another giant step forward in the building of Phase I of the “Heart of Cedar Springs.”

Therefore, the CBDT decided to forgo the gala until completion of more projects within the Phase 1 of the CBDT’s Master Plan.

“It is still hoped Part 1 of the amphitheater, which includes excavating, electrical, and concrete, will be done yet this fall depending on weather conditions and contractor’s availability. If you wish to see the design plans for the amphitheater, they are available at the library, “explained Kurt Mabie, President of the CBDT Board of Directors. “Also scheduled to be done this fall are the concrete pads and placement of the donor benches and a sculpture recently donated.

“Sometimes we are forced to move at the speed of government agencies but things continue to move along at a good pace and we are excited to get started and finished with the amphitheater as soon as weather and final engineering permit. Our apologies go out to the community for the postponement. The CBDT appreciates the community supporting these valuable community development projects through both financial gifts and the donation of individuals’ time. All is priceless to the betterment of our community,” continued Mabie.