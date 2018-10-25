Alonzo “Lonnie” Taylor Anthony Sr, age 46, of Sand Lake, passed away Monday, October 8, 2018 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his parents, George H. and Io (Amacher) Anthony of Sand Lake; children, Tina Marie Anthony, Alonzo Taylor Anthony Jr (Emily); grandchildren, Branwyn and Dallan, fiancee, Joyce McCallum; sisters, Laurie (Gerald) Reid, Diana (Glen) Roberts, and Michelle Bahmer-Farrell; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandparents, Alonzo and Beatrice Amacher and a brother Jeffery Bahmer. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held Saturday, November 17 at 12:00 p.m. at the Pierson Bible Church Community Room. The family will greet friends at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.