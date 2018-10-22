The man suspected of killing another man outside of a bar/restaurant in Morley Saturday evening was arraigned Monday.

Randall Robert Jensen, 48, was arraigned in Mecosta County’s 77th District Court on October 22 and formally charged with six felonies. Count 1: Homicide – Open Murder; Count 2: Weapons – Felony Firearms; Count 3: Assault with a dangerous weapon; Count 4: Weapons – Felony Firearms; Count 5: Assault with a dangerous weapon; Count 6: Weapons – Felony Firearms. Jensen is being held in the Mecosta County Jail without bond pending further court action.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Saturday, October, 20, at about 11:00 p,m, outside of a bar/restaurant in the village of Morley. John Mast, 47, of Stanwood, was shot multiple times resulting in his death.

The shooter, idenitifed as Randall Robert Jensen, 48, of Stanwood, fled the scene but was taken into custody on Sunday without incident.