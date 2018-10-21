UPDATE: The suspect has been taken into custody without incident. More details to be released once he is arraigned

ORIGNAL STORY:

Police are looking for the suspect that shot and killed a man outside of a bar in Morley Saturday evening.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Saturday, October, 20, at about 11:00 p,m, outside of a bar/restaurant in the village of Morley. A 47-year-old Stanwood man was shot multiple times resulting in his death.

The shooter, idenitifed as Randall Robert Jensen, 48, of Stanwood. remains at large. The MCSO and MSP tactical units are currently searching for the suspect. Jensen is considered armed and dangerous. Police are advising the public to avoid contact with Jensen and call 911 immediately if he is spotted.