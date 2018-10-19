Two were sent to the hospital last Friday, October 12, after a crash involving a car, a jeep, and a Road Commission truck in Sparta Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 10:44 a.m. The investigation revealed that a 2000 Toyota driven by John Vanbaren, 30, of Grand Rapids, was facing northbound at the stop sign on Alpine Ave at 13 Mile Rd. He pulled out in front of an eastbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by Amber Morton, 23, of Sparta who had the right of way. The Toyota was struck on the driver’s side and pushed into a Kent County Road Commission vehicle that was stationary on west bound 13 Mile Rd waiting to turn southbound on to Alpine Ave.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to St. Mary’s by Rockford Ambulance with serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was also transported to St. Mary’s by Rockford Ambulance with minor injuries.

Both drivers were belted. Alcohol and speed were not a factor.