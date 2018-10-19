web analytics

The Post travels to Indiana, Chicago 

Posted on 19 October 2018.

Diane Simons, of Cedar Springs, recently traveled to Chicago with her trusty companion, a 5-month-old Basset named Auggie. They traveled there for Auggie’s first ever dog show. They stopped in Indiana along the way to stretch their legs and got a photo with the Post.

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

