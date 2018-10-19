Joshua Larsen, of Pierson, has something to be proud of—he has grown the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan for 2018. He took it to the official weigh off in Ohio last weekend, where it came in at a whopping 1901.5 pounds.

Josh and his wife, Michelle, own Sticks and Stones in Pierson. It was there that Josh grew his pumpkin. According to Michelle, he started off with two, but one of them died at the end of August. “All pumpkins are weighed at an official weigh off location. Pumpkins must be in excellent condition (no cracks or other damage) or they will be disqualified. To make it grow so big it takes a lot of water, time and good fertilizers,” she explained.

The pumpkin he grew last year weighed 1886 pounds, and ranked as the fifth all time biggest in Michigan. This year’s gave him another spot, so now he has the fifth and sixth place spots. The record in Michigan is 2,043.5, grown last year by Mark Clementz, of Holly, Mich. The record in the U.S. is 2,528 pounds; the world record is 2,624 pounds. That’s a lot of pumpkin pies!

The pumpkin will be on display at Sticks and Stones until October 28, which is the last day of the season for them. They are located at 21723 W Cannonsville Rd, Pierson.