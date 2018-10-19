Edward Jones is collecting food now through Nov. 15

Would you like to have a chance to really make a difference in the community?

Buy a few extra items when you buy groceries this week to donate to the local food pantry and drop them off at our local Edward Jones branch.

The Cedar Springs Community Food pantry, located at the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church on Main Street, works in conjunction with North Kent Community Services. The pantry feeds hundreds of local families each year, and depends on the community to help restock their shelves, especially during the busy fall and winter months. One local business spearheads a drive each year to do just that.

Edward Jones, 4027 17 Mile Road, Cedar Springs, hopes to collect 2,500 pounds of food for the pantry before November 15. They went over their goal last year, so let’s help them meet it again this year! They started this annual food drive in 2010, and over the last eight years, they’ve collected over 14,000 pounds to benefit our neighbors in need.

Non-perishable foods can be dropped off at the Edward Jones office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Suggestions for the pantry include boxed or canned meals such as soups, hamburger helper, macaroni and cheese, rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce; baking and pancake mix; and canned meats. Personal care items such as bar soap, laundry soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and toilet paper will also be accepted, but not weighed. No cash donations accepted.

Call 696-9370 for more information.