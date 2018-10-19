Police are looking for the man that robbed Chase Bank, located at 3539 Plainfield near 4 Mile Rd, last Friday, October 12.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the bank shortly before 5:00 p.m. and demanded money. He then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed about of money.

The suspect was described as a white male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a slim build, long brown hair, facial hair, and glasses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.