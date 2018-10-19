Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to a two vehicle rear-end collision that occurred on Tuesday, October 16, at approximately 6:12 a.m. on Federal Rd. near M-46 Hwy in Reynolds Township, Montcalm County.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 56-year-old male from Howard City was driving a 2002 Chevy Trail Blazer northbound on Federal Rd. and crashed into the rear of a semi-tractor and trailer that was waiting at the light at M-46 Hwy.

The 56-year-old male was traveling with his two school-aged daughters, 13 years old and 16 years old. The occupants of the Trail Blazer were transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with serious injuries. The 16-year-old was transported by Aero Med, while the driver and 13-year-old were transported by ambulance. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed the 13 and 16-year-old were not wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

State Police were assisted on scene by, Montcalm County EMS, Mecosta County EMS, Howard City Fire Department, Aero Med, McKay’s Towing and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.