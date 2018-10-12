Last August, Herm and Rosemary Standhardt travelled to the Netherlands and took a Post with them. They stayed several days in Amsterdam.

One of the sites they visited was the Amsterdam Central Train Station, which they said is a huge station built in 1890s and handles over 200,00 travelers a day.

“Next to this station are many, many bicycles,” said Herm. “People who commute per train from this station park their older bikes there.

They also visited the Rembrandt Plein or Rembrandt Square. “All the painted characters in Rembrandts most famous painting,

the Nachtwacht or the Nightwatch, were cast in bronze and posted three-dimensional,” he explained.

