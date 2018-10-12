Solon Fire Department (SFD) Firefighter Appreciation and Service Awards Dinner occurred on September 16, 2018. This annual event occurred at the Sparta Lanes with lane rental donated by Jr. Slaughter, proprietor of the lanes. Dinner from the Garden Patch restaurant was provided by the Solon Township Board. Neighboring departments, including Sand Lake, Cedar Springs, Algoma, and Kent City Fire Departments provided alarm coverage during this time period.

“This event provides the opportunity for the SFD members and their families to spend some non-alarm time together and recognize and thank everyone for their commitment and sacrifice to serve our wonderful community,” said Solon Fire Chief Jeff Drake.

At this year’s event the following members received their badges upon successful completion of the Michigan Fire Fighter’s Training Council Fire Academy in April of 2018:

Rob Schmidt

John Elliott

At this year’s event, the following member received his badge after being hired as a certified fire fighter and upon successful completion of the SFD Field Training Program in March 2018

Ben Robinson

No member received the customary 5 year length of service award this year.